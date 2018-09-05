Vietnam cancels flights to Japan due to Typhoon Jebi

5 September 2018 08:46 (UTC+04:00)

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and low-cost Jetstar Pacific have canceled five flights between Vietnam's biggest cities to the Japanese city of Osaka on Wednesday to avoid Typhoon Jebi, Xinhua reported.

The two carriers also canceled five flights on Tuesday. The 10 canceled flights were scheduled to depart from Vietnam's Hanoi, Da Nang or Ho Chi Minh City to Osaka and vice versa.

Typhoon Jebi, the most powerful typhoon to make landfall in Japan in 25 years, struck western Japan on Tuesday and went on to wreak havoc on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

