Three killed in Burkina Faso church attack - reports

26 May 2019 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

Heavily armed individuals attacked the church as worshippers celebrated Sunday Mass, the source said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Three worshipers were killed on Sunday as a result of a fresh attack on a Catholic church in Toulfe, northern Burkina Faso, where violence against Christians has been increasing, according to a security source cited by the AFP news agency.

"The attack, which took place around 09:00 (local and GMT), killed at least three and injured several people," the source added.

The latest deadly attack comes after media reported that six people, including a priest, were killed on 12 May in an assault on a Catholic church in Dablo, northern Burkina Faso.

Another attack took place last month, as several gunmen targeted a Protestant church in Silgdji in the north of the country, killing five churchgoers and the pastor. The April deadly incident was the first attack on a church since 2015.

The attacks comes as the authorities of Burkina Faso have launched a massive anti-terrorist operation in the eastern and central-eastern regions of the country.

