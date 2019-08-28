Record rains in southern Japan cause floods, kill two

28 August 2019 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Torrential rains caused floods and landslides on the southern Japanese island of Kyushu on Wednesday, killing at least two people and prompting authorities to issue a rare emergency warning and evacuation orders for nearly 850,000 people, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

One man was killed when his car was washed away in Saga prefecture, where some areas were hit by more than 100 mm (4 inches) of rainfall in an hour, public broadcaster NHK said.

Another man in Fukuoka prefecture died after being swept away as he got out of his car, media said. A woman in Saga was found without vital signs after her car fell into a waterway, NHK said.

Television footage showed roads and railroad stations inundated and people wading knee-deep in flooded streets after several rivers broke their banks.

The Ground Self Defense Force - Japan’s military - said it had deployed about 100 troops for disaster relief after a request from Saga prefecture.

Public transportation and businesses were affected.

Toyota Motor Corp said it would suspend work on Wednesday evening at a factory in Kyushu that builds Lexus cars.

Daihatsu Motor also said it would stop work at factories in the region.

Japan’s meteorological agency assigned the highest alert level of 5, issuing an emergency warning to residents in large parts of northern Kyushu as they experienced torrential rains only seen once in a few decades.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
South Korea summons Japan ambassador as export trade curbs take effect
Other News 10:20
U.S. State Department OKs missile sale to Japan worth $3.3 billion
US 06:33
Japan minister, meeting Iranian counterpart, urges Iran to abide by nuclear deal
Iran 27 August 17:48
Meeting Iran counterpart, Japan Foreign Minister says he hopes to reduce Mid-East tension
Iran 27 August 14:30
Iran Foreign Minister Zarif looks forward to Japan talks
Iran 27 August 14:10
Japan says North Korea developing warheads to penetrate missile defenses
Other News 27 August 12:41
Latest
Singapore company plans to introduce plasma technologies in Uzbekistan
Economy 14:10
Pasha Kapital's assets almost doubles
Finance 14:07
Innovations important for development of all sectors of economy - minister
ICT 14:06
Iran to take third step if no progress achieved in JCPOA discussions with European side
Iran 14:03
Agriculture lending increases in Kazakhstan
Economy 13:57
Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry facilitates declaration filing procedure
Economy 13:56
India intends to invest in number of industries in Uzbekistan
Economy 13:55
Hassan Rouhani: Iran shall use potential of its neighboring countries
Iran 13:51
Volume of loans issued by commercial banks of Georgia increases
Finance 13:51