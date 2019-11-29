Sudan approves law to 'dismantle' former regime

29 November 2019 04:09 (UTC+04:00)

Sudanese transitional authorities approved a law late on Thursday to “dismantle” the regime of former president Omar al-Bashir, responding to a key demand of protest movement that helped overthrow him in April, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which spearheaded the protests against Bashir, welcomed the law, saying it included the dissolution of the former ruling party and the confiscation of its funds and property.

“It is an important step on the path to building a democratic civilian state,” the group said in a statement.

Implementation of the law will be a crucial test of how far transitional authorities are willing or able to go to overturn nearly three decades of rule by Bashir, who took power in a 1989 coup.

The law was passed during a joint meeting of Sudan’s sovereign council and cabinet that lasted several hours.

The meeting saw disputes over an article that bans people who took leading posts in the former regime from practicing politics, sources with knowledge of the proceedings told Reuters.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Twitter that the law was not an act of revenge, but was rather aimed at preserving the “dignity of the Sudanese people”.

“We passed this law in a joint meeting to establish justice and respect the dignity of the people, and safeguard their gains, and so that the people’s looted wealth can be recovered,” he added.

Hamdok’s government was formed in September after a power-sharing deal between anti-Bashir groups and the Transitional Military Council that ruled the country immediately after Bashir’s overthrow.

