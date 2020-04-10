Iraq confirms 47 new COVID-19 cases, 1,279 in total

The Iraqi health ministry on Friday confirmed one more death from the COVID-19 and 47 new cases, bringing the total number in the country to 1,279, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Out of the 47 cases confirmed during the past 24 hours, 11 are in the capital Baghdad, 10 in Wasit, nine in Erbil, five in Basra, four in Sulaimaniyah, three in each of Karbala and Najaf, and one in Salahudin and Muthanna each, the ministry said in a statement.

So far 70 have died from the coronavirus in Iraq and 550 recovered, according to the statement.

Separately, Ahmed al-Sahaf, spokesman of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, said in a statement that the number of COVID-19 cases among Iraqis living outside the country has reached 229, of whom 22 have died and 50 recovered.

The highest number of the infections abroad was 40 in the United States and 37 in Norway, according to al-Sahaf.

The Iraqi authorities have taken several measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, including extending a nationwide curfew until April 19.

To help Iraq cope with the coronavirus epidemic, a Chinese team of seven experts has been working with their Iraqi counterparts since March 7.