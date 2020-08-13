Lenovo sails past expectations with 31% first-quarter profit jump

Other News 13 August 2020 14:09 (UTC+04:00)
Lenovo sails past expectations with 31% first-quarter profit jump

Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest PC maker, smashed expectations with a 31% leap in first-quarter net profit, as the coronavirus pandemic spurs businesses to shift to remote work and schools to switch to online learning, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Consumers stuck at home are also spending more on PCs and other smart devices for entertainment purposes, the Chinese giant said.

Net profit came in at $213 million for the April-June quarter, nearly double market estimates while revenue grew 7% to $13.3 billion.

In particular, China sales surged, climbing 17% while those in Europe, the Middle East and Africa jumped 28%. Sales in the Americas however dropped 9%, hit by a declining demand for smartphones in Latin America and a shortage of components for Chromebooks in North America.

“Chinese government is driving domestic consumption - for sure we should leverage that to grow our business. Last quarter results can prove that we have very strong position in China,” Lenovo Chairman Yang Yuanqing told a briefing.

Yang told Reuters in a later interview that demand still had far more room to grow in China, where the penetration rate for PCs was still somewhere between 20% and 30% compared to that in the United States of 70%.

He said Lenovo’s sales during China’s June 18 shopping festival - which is heavily promoted by e-commerce platforms - had doubled over the previous year. “We really see the strong rebound after the COVID-19,” he said.

According to research firm Gartner, worldwide shipments of personal computers rose 2.8% in the April-June quarter, as vendors restocked their channels and mobile PC demand increased.

Lenovo retained its lead in PCs with 25% of the market, ahead of HP Inc and Dell Technologies which had 24.9% and 16.4% respectively.

Lenovo shares ended down 3%, having jumped earlier this week in the lead up to the earnings release on anticipation of a strong performance.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan aims to increase number of ropeway resorts
Uzbekistan aims to increase number of ropeway resorts
Uzbekistan plans to create automated irrigation areas in Jizzakh, Syrdarya regions
Uzbekistan plans to create automated irrigation areas in Jizzakh, Syrdarya regions
Malaysian company to establish caustic soda production in Uzbekistan
Malaysian company to establish caustic soda production in Uzbekistan
Loading Bars
Latest
Namangan Free Economic Zone of Uzbekistan talks its achievements during 1H2020 Business 15:38
Branch of Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for production of storage racks Tenders 15:32
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin starts to rise price Finance 15:27
Uzbekistan aims to increase number of ropeway resorts Construction 15:27
German union says Lufthansa stopped negotiations on crisis management and jobs Europe 15:19
UAE giant Majid Al Futtaim to support retail sector modernization in Uzbekistan Business 15:01
Licenses issued to manufacturing enterprises in Iran's Yazd Province Finance 15:00
Iran discloses number of electricity, water facilities put into operation Business 14:49
South Caucasus Pipeline sees y-o-y increase in operating expenditure Oil&Gas 14:48
Deadline for vehicle customs clearance extended until March 2021 in Georgia Business 14:47
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenstandartlary announces tender for metrological equipment purchase Tenders 14:45
UNCTAD talks its forecast for investment in Turkmenistan Finance 14:38
Foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan grows Business 14:32
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to build joint center for trade, economic cooperation Transport 14:31
New irrigation lines commissioned in Iran’s two provinces Business 14:28
BP discloses number of drilled wells for Shah Deniz 2 Oil&Gas 14:27
Turkey unveils number of cars shipped via its ports from January through July 2020 Turkey 14:26
Iran’s Markazi Province exports greatly exceed imports Business 14:25
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to fluctuate Finance 14:24
Azerbaijan's electricity export increases Oil&Gas 14:17
Shah Deniz increases gas output year-on-year Oil&Gas 14:15
Turkmen polypropylene sold at state commodity exchange almost every week of July Business 14:15
Oil exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan down Oil&Gas 14:13
Over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases registered in Iran Society 14:12
Lenovo sails past expectations with 31% first-quarter profit jump Other News 14:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 13 Finance 13:54
Sangachal terminal increases daily gas exports from Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 13:54
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli increases associated gas deliveries to SOCAR Oil&Gas 13:46
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli production down in H1 2020 y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:40
EU wants to negotiate solution with U.S. on aircraft subsidy row Europe 13:39
Data on polyethylene sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for July 2020 revealed Business 13:32
BP increases capex on Azeri-Chirag-Gunahsli Oil&Gas 13:25
President Ilham Aliyev phones Russian President Vladimir Putin Politics 13:24
Greenfields Petroleum increases capex in Bahar-Gum Deniz Oil&Gas 13:17
French Carrefour to be first international grocery retailer in Uzbekistan, Central Asia Business 12:53
Philippines reports 4,002 more coronavirus infections, 23 deaths Other News 12:51
Volume of exports via Iran's Yazd Province revealed Business 12:47
Kazakhstan increases import of Azerbaijani-made goods in 1H2020 Business 12:45
Purchases, sales of real estate shrink in Kazakhstan country-wide Business 12:41
First phase of oil pipeline launched in Iran Oil&Gas 12:38
Global jet fuel, kerosene demand to go down by 39% Oil&Gas 12:38
UNCTAD talks ways to attract more investments in Turkmenistan Finance 12:35
Compensation for earlier OPEC+ over-production could keep world supply steady in August Oil&Gas 12:34
National Bank of Georgia predicts real GDP to contract Finance 12:31
Nearly 6% of people in England may have had COVID-19 Europe 12:19
Russian-Kazakh uranium venture opens tender for generator equipment maintenance Tenders 12:15
Central Bank of Iran takes steps to protect national currency Finance 12:10
Uzbekistan sees significant growth in COVID-19 recoveries Uzbekistan 12:04
Uzbekistan's flour exports more than double Business 12:03
Thermal power stations in Kazakhstan's Almaty to operate using gas Oil&Gas 12:01
Russia reports over 5,000 new coronavirus cases Russia 11:58
Turkmenistan’s reveals data on hydrocarbon exploration operations Oil&Gas 11:56
Uzbekistan, US, Afghanistan join forces to combat terrorism Uzbekistan 11:39
External merchandise trade of Georgia shrinks Business 11:39
Crude exports through Transneft system move higher Oil&Gas 11:36
Kazakhstan’s KAZ Minerals updates transport infrastructure plans for its Baimskaya project Business 11:36
Airbus shares hit by U.S. tariff measures US 11:26
Demand for OPEC crude revised down for 2020-21 Oil&Gas 11:24
Uzbekistan, Turkey to open joint technopark in Tashkent ICT 11:20
Iran's mining industry boosts sales Business 11:19
Russia Higher School of Economics organizes training of improvement of professional skill for UNEC lecturers (PHOTO) Society 11:13
Europeans arriving in Uzbekistan to undergo 14-day quarantine Transport 11:04
Georgia reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 11:02
UK trade secretary to step up efforts over U.S. whisky tariff Europe 11:01
Turkmenistan considers opening logistics center of its goods in Russia’s Astrakhan Business 11:00
Iran plans to export large amount of sweets and cereal products Business 10:59
China plans to expand railway network to 200,000 km before 2035 Other News 10:58
Iranian currency rates for August 13 Finance 10:57
Scotch Whisky group disappointed with U.S. decision to retain tariffs US 10:55
Australia posts lowest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks Other News 10:54
Kazakh oil services company to rent rig via tender Tenders 10:23
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 40 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:22
Iran to develop fish farming, produce aquatic vaccines Business 10:20
Turkish high-ranked military officials arrive in Azerbaijan to observe joint tactical exercises (PHOTO) Politics 10:12
SOCAR’s Black Sea oil terminal significantly increases transshipment Oil&Gas 10:00
Kulevi terminal begins transshipment of new product Oil&Gas 09:57
Oil edges lower after jump on U.S. stocks draw Oil&Gas 09:52
India's coronavirus cases jump by 67,000, setting daily record Other News 09:49
German companies see business returning to normal in 11 months Europe 09:48
Trans Adriatic Pipeline 97% completed Oil&Gas 09:43
Nikola says open to cooperation with Hyundai Motor on hydrogen technology US 09:36
EU calls for intensified efforts to solve trade disputes with U.S. Europe 08:44
Azerbaijan getting closer to achieving goals of Fourth Industrial Revolution Economy 08:12
Iran supporting stability, security in Lebanon, MP says Iran 07:51
Kazakhstan's export to Portugal plummets manyfold amid COVID-19 Business 07:01
Inflation rate up in Azerbaijan since early 2020 Finance 07:00
Civil Aviation Agency releases information about Tbilisi-Doha charter flight Georgia 05:51
Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 214,000 in past day World 05:02
Turkey performs highest number of COVID-19 tests since March Turkey 03:34
Iranian, French presidents discuss Lebanon's situation on phone Iran 02:47
Construction of trade and logistics centre initiated in most remote region of Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 01:57
Ecuador registers 862 more COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths World 01:19
4 police killed in bomb attack in W. Afghanistan: official Other News 00:24
Purchase of wheat continues in Iran's Hamadan Province Business 12 August 23:21
Greece registers 262 new coronavirus cases, highest daily tally Europe 12 August 22:41
Trade turnover between Turkey, Georgia up in 1H2020 Turkey 12 August 21:51
Iran discloses volume of red meat production Business 12 August 21:50
Georgia sees increase in fish production Business 12 August 21:47
Azerbaijani microentrepreneurs receiving second lump sum payment Economy 12 August 21:38
Kazakhstan's steel import from Turkey slumps amid coronavirus pandemic Turkey 12 August 21:37
All news