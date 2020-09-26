Philippines surpasses 300,000 confirmed coronavirus cases
The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 2,747 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 88 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 301,256 cases and 5,284 deaths, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The Department of Health also said 787 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 232,906.
Latest
Azerbaijani delegation to UN: Armenian attempts to disguise unlawful actions by self-determination - fundamentally flawed
President Ilham Aliyev: Region has not become a safer place, unfortunately, situation is deteriorating
Sooner Armenia withdraws its armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, sooner the conflict will be resolved (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani schoolchildren perform successfully at 32nd International Olympiad in Informatics (PHOTO)