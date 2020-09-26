Brazil exceeds 140,000 deaths from COVID-19

Other News 26 September 2020 20:12 (UTC+04:00)
Brazil exceeds 140,000 deaths from COVID-19

The Brazilian government reported on Friday that the country has recorded more than 140,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after registering 729 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 140,537, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Ministry of Health, 31,911 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 4,689,613.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, has been the most affected by the disease, with 964,921 cases and 34,877 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 259,488 cases and 18,166 deaths.

Despite being overwhelmed during the first months of the pandemic, the health systems of 17 out of 27 states in the country have reported that the occupation of intensive care units has dropped below 60 percent, with only Rio de Janeiro and Goias in a critical situation, with over 80 percent occupancy, according to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation.

The Sao Paulo state government announced on Friday that average daily deaths from COVID-19 fell last week to its lowest level since May, with an average of 158 deaths per day, 14 percent lower than the previous week.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 27
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 27
Turkmenistan's Turkmenabat chemical plant develops co-op with country’s private sector
Turkmenistan's Turkmenabat chemical plant develops co-op with country’s private sector
Number of oil and gas wells drilled in Iran revealed
Number of oil and gas wells drilled in Iran revealed
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran's import of chemicals from Turkey dips Turkey 21:19
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 21:18
Total volume of non-bank deposits in Georgia′ s banking sector up Finance 21:18
Italy considers production of Italian denim fabrics in Uzbekistan Business 21:16
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 27 Oil&Gas 21:14
Azerbaijan's Anglo Asian Mining reveals revenue forecast for this year Business 21:14
UK records another 6,042 coronavirus cases Europe 20:53
Brazil exceeds 140,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 20:12
Iran, Iraq discuss bilateral ties, regional developments Iran 19:46
Turkey unveils goods shipment figures from Lebanon via its ports Transport 19:20
Serbia to further boost ties with Turkey, President Vucic says Turkey 19:19
Deputy Health Minister – Georgia maintains ‘dark green zone’ status on global COVID-risk scale Georgia 19:06
EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee debate COVID-19 impact, coop issues Kazakhstan 19:02
Ukraine's president orders prompt investigation of plane crash Other News 18:30
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17:42
Azerbaijan's FM meets with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (PHOTO) Politics 17:40
Azerbaijani president congratulates his China counterpart Politics 17:37
England's COVID-19 app does not accept a third of test results Europe 17:31
Kazakh cities introducing smart technologies via Smart City projects Business 17:00
Volume of cargo shipment from Spain across Turkish ports revealed Transport 16:57
Kazakhstan increases exports to Greece despite COVID-19 Business 16:55
Import of cars from Turkey by Georgia shows drop Business 16:55
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 26 Society 16:55
Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Russian St. Petersburg's governor Economy 16:54
Azerbaijan confirms 131 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:01
Kazakhstan, EU eye establishing direct air flights Transport 15:01
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to president of Ukraine Politics 15:01
Uzbekistan, Egypt eye to co-op regarding electrical equipment production Business 14:59
Russia reports over 7,500 coronavirus cases in the past day Russia 14:58
Turkmenistan’s Turkmentruba opens tender to buy chemical products Tenders 14:56
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy coal via tender Tenders 14:54
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks down Finance 14:53
Loan portfolio of banks, NBCOs in Azerbaijan down Finance 14:52
Volume of cargo shipment from Egypt across Turkish ports revealed Transport 14:46
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market Finance 14:07
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 13:49
Volume of food oil exported from EAEU to Turkmenistan revealed Business 13:42
Average monthly salary in Baku increases Finance 13:38
Member of Pakistani Senate: Ethno fascism of Armenia - menace to regional stability Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:21
Total assets of Azerbaijani banks decline Finance 13:20
Share of Turkish cars on Israeli market down Transport 13:19
Uzbek airport to buy accumulator batteries and agriculture tires via tender Tenders 13:11
Uzbek airport to buy auto parts via tender Tenders 13:11
China increases import of Turkish cars Business 12:59
Turkey's chemicals exports to Georgia down Business 12:59
Turkish gov't: Pashinyan's statement on Azerbaijan, Turkey - attempt to deceive world community Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:58
Philippines surpasses 300,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Other News 12:42
Azerbaijani delegation to UN: Armenian attempts to disguise unlawful actions by self-determination - fundamentally flawed Politics 12:30
Georgia increases export of apples Business 12:01
Turkmenistan's Turkmenabat chemical plant develops co-op with country’s private sector Oil&Gas 11:59
Another rise in food prices expected in Georgia Business 11:56
Number of oil and gas wells drilled in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 11:51
Uzbek-Korean AO Uz-Dongwon opens tender for transport services Tenders 11:41
Azerbaijan's MFA: Armenian MFA's worthless statement can't deny truth said by President Aliyev Politics 11:40
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical LLC to buy software via tender Tenders 11:35
Uzbekistan to create its own COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 11:26
China's Changan Ford JV sales to grow this year, company official says Other News 10:59
Iranian currency rates for September 26 Finance 10:58
Georgia reports 296 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 10:58
Uzbek potash fertilizers export to Indonesia to be increased Business 10:58
Turkmenistan brings home its citizens from Turkey amid COVID-19 threat Transport 10:55
Russian’ Astrakhan interested in importing Turkmen textiles Business 10:07
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 48 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan approaches 55,000 Uzbekistan 09:44
Mitsubishi Motors to cut 500-600 jobs to reduce costs Other News 09:36
Mitsubishi Motors to cut 500-600 jobs to reduce costs: sources Other News 08:57
Every 250th person on Earth already contracted coronavirus World 08:32
Latvia ready to provide access to its sea ports to Central Asian countries Transport 08:07
Uzbekistan reduces import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 08:03
Gakharia: Georgia is a part of European civilization Georgia 07:25
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 06:51
American Airlines to get $5.5 bn loan from US Treasury US 06:13
Togo's prime minister and government resign, presidency says Other News 05:35
Brazil exceeds 140,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 05:01
124 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast: UN Other News 04:26
Seventeen more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center Russia 03:45
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 7 mln -- Johns Hopkins University US 03:18
FAA chief set to conduct 737 MAX evaluation flight next week US 02:29
UK pledges over $400 million for WHO, calls for end to 'ugly rifts' Europe 01:54
25 people killed in military plane crash in Ukraine (UPDATE) Other News 01:28
UAE reports 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 89,540 in total Arab World 00:33
Turkmen textile company reveales production volume Business 25 September 23:58
Coronavirus cases pass half-million mark in France Europe 25 September 23:37
Kazakhstan's export to Romania decreases amid COVID-19 Business 25 September 23:12
TRT World aires documentary on devastating effects of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 September 23:11
Inflow of Turkish labor migrants to France plunges to record low Turkey 25 September 23:11
Iran's trade with EU declines Business 25 September 23:01
Google to block election ads after November 3 US 25 September 22:55
Police officer shot dead at custody centre in London Europe 25 September 22:30
Turkmen textile company talks impact of COVID-19 on exports Business 25 September 22:06
Level of dollarization on individuals' bank deposits in Azerbaijan increase Finance 25 September 22:04
Georgia reveals volume of processed grapes as of Sept.25 Business 25 September 22:03
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Turkey now under control, health minister assures Turkey 25 September 22:01
Azerbaijani president: According to our intelligence, very serious military training under way Politics 25 September 21:50
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia is preparing for war Politics 25 September 21:50
President Ilham Aliyev: Region has not become a safer place, unfortunately, situation is deteriorating Politics 25 September 21:44
US embassy in Azerbaijan urges to reconsider non-essential travel outside Absheron Peninsula Society 25 September 21:34
Global COVID-19 death toll could hit two million before vaccine in wide use: WHO Other News 25 September 21:24
'Intellectual Field' to allow stabilize production level in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 25 September 21:06
Iran's auto giants to talk over hybrid vehicles production Business 25 September 20:25
All news