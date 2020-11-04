Canada's Trudeau says window to stop second surge of COVID-19 is closing
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday warned that people needed to act now to tamp down the spread of a second wave of COVID-19 before it gets out of hand, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“Right now, this virus is being given the chance to spread,” Trudeau said at a news conference. “The numbers are showing us that our window to turn this around is closing.”
