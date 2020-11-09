S. Korea reports 126 more COVID-19 cases, 27,553 in total

South Korea reported 126 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 27,553, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload hovered above 100 for the second straight day due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 39 were Seoul residents and 21 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-seven were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,959.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 480. The total fatality rate stood at 1.74 percent.

A total of 61 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 25,029. The total recovery rate was 90.84 percent.