"Heroic Effort": US Defense Secretary On Covid Assistance To India

After the fourth US military aircraft carrying much-needed life-saving supplies landed in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday described it as a heroic effort from all those involved.

"So far, we've sent 4 gray tails to India, containing 1 million Rapid Diagnostic Tests, 545 Oxygen Concentrators, 1,600,300 N95 masks, 457 Oxygen cylinders, 440 regulators, 220 pulse oximeters and 1 Deployable Oxygen Concentration System," Mr Austin tweeted with three pictures of the US military aircraft in India.

"It's been a heroic effort from all involved," said the defense secretary.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters that this is just part of the whole-of-government response to "our friends" in India.

"We remain in communication with them to see if there are other ways we can help them defeat COVID as we all move forward," he said.

Most of these supplies are being procured by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) at the request of USAID and the US Embassy in India, which are coordinating with the Indian government on the requirement related to life-saving medical supplies.