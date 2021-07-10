6.1-magnitude quake hits 204 km NW of Tobelo, Indonesia
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted 204 km NW of Tobelo, Indonesia at 00:43:57 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 68.33 km, was initially determined to be at 2.9634 degrees north latitude and 126.6426 degrees east longitude.
