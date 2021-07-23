Bangladesh gets 180 tons of oxygen from India

Bangladesh has received 180 tons of liquefied medical oxygen from India carried by 11 tankers, which were provided a green corridor on an emergency basis.

The development took place amid southern Bangladesh’s struggle to ensure oxygen supply for the hospitalized Covid-19 patients and the suspects, with the health authorities warning that the rising trend of Covid patients in the hospitals could lead to a crisis of medical oxygen.

The movement of 11 tankers to Bangladesh was facilitated on an emergency basis at Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole, India on Wednesday.

Given the criticality of these supplies of liquid oxygen to hospitals in Bangladesh, ICP Petrapole officials provided a green corridor for medical oxygen export.

The oxygen was imported by Linde, Spectra and Pure Oxygen, says a media release.

Anit Jain, Assistant Commissioner of Customs at ICP Petrapole informed that despite being Eid-ul-Azha holiday, a special team of Land Port officials, Customs officials, BSF and CNF agents was constituted to deal with the matter.