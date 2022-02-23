Ukraine is not going to get nuclear weapons again - FM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba explained Ukraine's plans for the Budapest Memorandum. In particular, he assured that Ukraine does not plan to get nuclear weapons again, the head of the Foreign Ministry said this during his speech at a meeting of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

"Ukraine has made a historic contribution to global security. In 1994, we gave up nuclear weapons. From the third largest nuclear arsenal in the world. We are not going to get nuclear weapons again. Today we expect the world to keep us safe," he said.