Lavrov, Bolton to meet in Moscow on June 27

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US National Security Adviser John Bolton are due to meet in Moscow on June 27, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday, TASS reports.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry confirms information on a working meeting between Lavrov and Bolton in Moscow on Wednesday, June 27," the ministry said.

On June 25-27, Bolton will visit London and Rome to discuss national security issues and will later travel to Moscow to hold consultations on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

