Lavrov, Mogherini discuss Iran nuclear deal, Syria

6 July 2018 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini discussed the Iranian nuclear program, Syrian regulation, Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a message published on the outcomes of the ministerial meeting of the Iran nuclear deal’s member countries.

"During the discussion of the international agenda, [the diplomats] have focused on the possibilities of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on regulating Iran’s nuclear program, as well as the situation in the Western Balkans, Syria," the message published on the ministry’s website informs.

The ministerial meeting on the Iran nuclear deal takes place on Tehran’s initiative, involving foreign ministers of Iran, the UK, Germany, Russia, China and France. The main topic of the meeting is continuing the implementation of the deal after Washington’s withdrawal from it.

