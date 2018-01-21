One killed, dozens injured after rocket fired from YPG-held Afrin hits Turkey's Reyhanli

One Syrian national died and dozens others were injured in southern Turkey's province of Hatay after rocket fire hit the city of Reyhanli on Sunday as anti-terror Operation Olive Branch entered its second day, Daily Sabah reported.

Three rockets were fired toward Reyhanlı by the terrorist PKK's Syrian affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG).

One of the rockets fell on a car parked in the city center, while two others hit a house's rooftop and a garden.

Ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

The operation -- aimed at eliminating PYD/PKK and Daesh elements from Syria's Afrin -- was launched at 5 p.m. (GMT1400) on Saturday. It was being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity.

