Turkey teaches democracy the whole world - Erdogan

Turkey taught democracy the whole world, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his speech in Istanbul in front of "Cumhur İttifakı" (Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party [MHP]) bloc's supporters.

Erdogan noted that 90% turnout is a very important factor.

As Erdogan said, Turkey people took advantage of their democratic rights and participated in the voting. "It's time to leave political polemics aside and act together for the benefit of Turkey," Erdogan said.

The head of the Turkish Republic also said that reforms will continue in all areas in the country.

According to preliminary counting of votes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 53,16% of the votes in the presidential election, said the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK).

A candidate from the "People's Republican Party" (CHP) - Muharrem Ince won 30,54% of the votes, a candidate for the newly created "Iyi Parti" Meral Akchenker - 7,47%, a candidate of "Democratic People's Party" (HDP) Selahattin Demirtas - 7,47%, "Seadet" party's (SP) candidate Temel Karamollaoglu - 0.90% and the candidate from "Vatan" party Dogu Perincek - 0.20% of the votes.

The bloc called "Cumhur İttifakı" (Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party [MHP]) is leading in the parliamentary elections, preliminarily gaining 54,22% of the votes.

Today presidential and parliamentary elections completed 17:00 local time in Turkey. Voting began at 08:00. More than 56 million people had the right to vote in Turkey.

Turkish citizens who live abroad voted in the presidential and parliamentary elections on 11-17 June.

Number of Turkish citizens living abroad who voted in the parliamentary and presidential elections in the country stood at 1,468,408 people. In general, 3,470,323 people had the right to vote among Turkish citizens living abroad.

Voting was held in 123 diplomatic missions of Turkey in 60 countries.

