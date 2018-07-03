Forests burn in Istanbul

3 July 2018 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A fire has broken out in the forest area of Kartal district in Istanbul, Turkish media wrote on July 3.

It is reported that currently work is underway to extinguish the fire, which covered the territory with a total area of 2 hectares.

The cause of the fire is not reported.

The last time the forest fire occurred in the province of Hatay in southern Turkey.

The forests occupy 27.6 percent of the territory of Turkey. Almost all of them are owned by the state.

More than 68,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded in the history of Turkey, since 1937.

More than 24,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded in Turkey in the last 10 years alone.

Azernews Newspaper
