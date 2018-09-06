Turkey, Germany work jointly to prevent escalation in Syria's Idlib

Turkey and Germany will work intensely to strengthen bilateral ties and prevent the escalation of conflicts in Syria's Idlib region, foreign ministers of the two countries stressed Wednesday in Ankara, Xinhua reported.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he has discussed with his German counterpart Heiko Maas steps to improve and restore relations, as well as the latest developments in Syria's Idlib region.

Cavusoglu said the bombing of Idlib was wrong and had serious risk, adding that Ankara was going to prevent such attacks happen again on the Friday's Turkey-Russia-Iran summit in Tehran.

"We are making intense efforts with Germany to normalize and strengthen bilateral ties," the minister added.

For his part, Mass retaliated the important of German-Turkish relations, and expressed positive stance for Turkey's effort on Syrian issues.

"Turkey is right in its concerns over Idlib, we will work together with Turkey to prevent escalation in Syria's Idlib region," Mass said.

Maas kicked off his two-day trip to Turkey on Wednesday as the two countries seek to improve ties which have strained after a failed coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016.

Before the press conference, Mass was hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential Palace in Ankara. Erdogan has planned to pay a state visit to Berlin on Sept. 28 and 29.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news