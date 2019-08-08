Cavusoglu: Cancellation of Azerbaijani visas for Turkish citizens a significant event

8 August 2019 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The cancellation of Azerbaijani visas for Turkish citizens is a significant event, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to the minister, Turkey highly appreciates this step of Azerbaijan.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on July 25 that Azerbaijan will cancel the visa regime for Turkish citizens from September 1, 2019.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the cancellation of the visa regime for Turkish citizens.

"The Azerbaijan-Turkey relations based on common cultural-ethnic historical ties, friendship, brotherhood and solidarity between the two peoples are at the highest level,” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. “The bilateral relations are successfully developing thanks to the efforts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.”

“The strategic partnership developing between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all spheres stipulates the need for free entry and exit of our peoples,” the ministry stated.

“The visa regime will be cancelled from September 1, 2019 for Turkish citizens having general civil passports and wishing to come to Azerbaijan for up to 30 days. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry sent a note to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in connection with the cancellation of the visa regime," the ministry said.

The status of Turkish citizens who wish to stay in Azerbaijan for more than 30 days is regulated upon the Azerbaijani corresponding laws.

According to the decision of the Turkish government, earlier the visa regime was cancelled for Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey for up to 30 days.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

