Turkey plans to reopen all schools as long as daily virus cases keep receding

Turkey 29 July 2020 08:57 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey plans to reopen all schools as long as daily virus cases keep receding

Turkey plans to reopen schools nationwide on Aug. 31, to get students back into classrooms and free up working parents, assuming a recent stabilization in coronavirus cases holds, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Teachers and administrators are preparing on-site health precautions, but two government sources told Reuters that the daily infection rate may need to dip below the more than 900 seen recently to allow them to execute what they called Plan A.

Schools shifted to distance education in March, when Turkey identified its first case and began restricting movement. They are planned to start the new academic year in August.

Much of the economy reopened on June 1, after the school year ended, but masks and other hygiene measures are still required in public.

"We have been told that the schools will reopen, so we will see how it goes," said a first-grade teacher in the southern city of Antalya. "I do feel a bit concerned about my students' and my family's health, of course."

Since it lifted most of the lockdown measures last month, Turkey has seen fewer drops in the number of new cases, with daily tolls mostly in the thousands. Although there has been no major increase in the number of new cases or deaths, with thousands of people recovering each day, the country recently accelerated efforts to bring the situation under control.

About half of Turkey’s nearly 230,000 cases and more than 5,600 deaths are in its biggest city, Istanbul, the government says. The capital Ankara and eastern Diyarbakır province have also been hotspots.

One government source said "if the number of cases decreases, all schools will be opened," but that otherwise, schools in high-infection areas might remain closed.

A second senior official said classes might have to remain online for some southeastern provinces. "The normalization is underway ... but the numbers should have fallen faster."

A primary school teacher based in the southeast said some of her students had not had the means to attend online classes, adding: "Online teaching can never be as efficient as classroom learning."

The ministries of Education and Technology have been cooperating on certifying schools according to hygiene standards. Schools complying with the set hygiene standards against the coronavirus will receive the "My School is Clean" certification.

The Health Ministry has already set out several guidelines for reopening, from constant disinfection to social distancing in classrooms and students wearing masks at all times.

Schools will need to comply with comprehensive guidelines, which detail every measure, from the place of sanitizers to checking the body temperature of students and staff while entering the school, rearranging desks to maintain proper air circulation in classrooms.

The guide also covers hygiene measures in school buses, labs, mess halls and playgrounds. The authorities will inspect schools that apply for the certificate.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his cabinet will make a final decision late next month based on the spread of infection and advice from scientists, the officials said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Australia tells U.S. it has no intention of injuring important China ties
Australia tells U.S. it has no intention of injuring important China ties
Democrat Biden says he will name running mate in first week of August
Democrat Biden says he will name running mate in first week of August
EBay second-quarter revenue beats estimates
EBay second-quarter revenue beats estimates
Loading Bars
Latest
TAP completes welding all over its length Oil&Gas 09:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 related damages for local industries Business 09:17
Turkey plans to reopen all schools as long as daily virus cases keep receding Turkey 08:57
Citizens of Turkmenistan are recommended to celebrate “Gurban bayramy” at home Turkmenistan 08:24
Iran declares data on support funds paid to COVID-hit people, businesses Business 08:16
Kazakhstan, Ireland trade up despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 08:00
SUEZ talks water supply contract with Uzbekistan Business 07:55
New York Post: Sitting at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Georgia has a low cost of living, is a foodie’s heaven Georgia 07:50
Iran's import of electrical goods from Turkey down in 1H2020 Business 07:48
Turkey's Sümela Monastery, Hagia Sophia Mosque in Trabzon reopen Turkey 07:35
Iran extradites 14 Pakistani inmates Politics 07:00
Australia tells U.S. it has no intention of injuring important China ties Other News 06:25
77th Venice Int'l Film Festival announces line-up Europe 05:40
Brazil loses nearly 1.2 mln formal jobs in H1 Finance 04:29
2 officers, border guard killed in IS attacks in Iraq Arab World 03:38
Iran, Turkmenistan willing to enhance bilateral ties Business 02:41
Democrat Biden says he will name running mate in first week of August US 01:38
EBay second-quarter revenue beats estimates ICT 00:43
Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency talks competition in tourism sector Tourism 28 July 23:35
France's demand for Turkish cars down in 1H2020 Turkey 28 July 23:09
Industrial enterprises to be commissioned in Iran's Mazandaran Province Business 28 July 23:01
MFA: Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises contribute to strengthening peace and security in region Politics 28 July 23:00
Turkey confirms 963 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths Turkey 28 July 22:26
Hungary points out benefits of Lapis Lazuli corridor Transport 28 July 21:58
Malta says 65 rescued migrants test positive for COVID-19 Europe 28 July 21:52
Azerbaijan's Azercosmos signs co-op agreement with Prime African Media Systems ICT 28 July 21:51
Azerbaijanis hold peaceful rally in London against Armenia's latest provocations (PHOTO) Politics 28 July 21:45
Iran reveals amount of funds intended for purchase of wheat Business 28 July 21:45
Georgia’s demand for Turkey’s cars decreased in 1H2020 Turkey 28 July 21:41
News press newspaper publishes article on resumption of ASALA's activities Politics 28 July 21:23
Roadmap for electronic commerce development to be updated in Kazakhstan ICT 28 July 21:11
Kazakhstan using world-known geological exploration technologies Business 28 July 21:01
Azerbaijani economy minister: Armenia’s aggressive policy creates big obstacles for expansion of economic cooperation in region Politics 28 July 20:34
Azerbaijan holding talks on special flights with Russia Society 28 July 20:28
Azerbaijani economy minister takes part in 5th annual meeting of AIIB Board of Governors (PHOTO) Economy 28 July 19:43
Turkey's cargo transportation to Ukraine up in 1H2020 Transport 28 July 18:30
EIB disburses loan to BOTAS for TANAP project Oil&Gas 28 July 18:01
Turkish servicemen arrive in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for joint military exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 July 17:56
Price of apartments in capital of Iran rises Business 28 July 17:53
Official: Turkey determined to defend Azerbaijan's interests Turkey 28 July 17:47
SOCAR reveals volume of investments in Turkey Oil&Gas 28 July 17:47
Turkmen dairy company reveals production data for 1H2020 Business 28 July 17:41
Turkmen company aims to expand product range thanks to new equipment Business 28 July 17:31
Azerbaijanis hold protest against Armenian military provocation in Minnesota (PHOTO) Politics 28 July 17:26
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to help reduce share of country's shadow economy Business 28 July 17:23
Star Refinery resumes jet fuel output in small volumes Oil&Gas 28 July 17:18
Azerbaijani students in Hungary open petition to protest advertising occupied territories on Airbnb Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 July 17:17
Iran declares number of enterprises put into operation in East Azerbaijan Province Business 28 July 17:06
Wall St. set to slip on tough stimulus talks, mixed earnings US 28 July 17:06
EU, UNESCO launching new program at Uzbek agricultural sector Finance 28 July 17:03
Total volume of non-bank deposits in Georgian banking sector grows Finance 28 July 17:01
Turkish Halkbank may partake in privatization plan in Uzbekistan Business 28 July 16:57
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on July 29 Oil&Gas 28 July 16:43
Kazakhstan eyeing restoring flights to Turkey, Georgia Transport 28 July 16:42
TANAP reaches maximum level of daily gas flow Oil&Gas 28 July 16:40
Azerbaijani FM: Armenia resorts to provocations, while entire world battles COVID-19 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 July 16:39
Armenians’ vandalism in foreign countries - reaction to Azerbaijani army’s effectiveness Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 July 16:37
Azerbaijan's MFA: Armenia's attempts to change format of talks on Karabakh conflict - unacceptable Politics 28 July 16:31
Uzbekistan preparing to kickstart construction of wind farm Oil&Gas 28 July 16:28
Hikmat Hajiyev: Turkey is guarantor of trust and peace Politics 28 July 16:12
Association: Azerbaijani travel companies cannot sell air tickets to clients yet Economy 28 July 16:12
Kazakhstan's cars export value revealed Transport 28 July 16:10
OPEC’s experiment to increase production from August could backfire Oil&Gas 28 July 16:09
Minister: Azerbaijan plays active role in fight against the COVID-19 at domestic, multilateral levels Politics 28 July 16:09
Rouhani asks state-owned entities to expedite transfer of assets to private sector Business 28 July 16:03
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 28 July 15:55
Uzbekistan's UzAutosanoat boosts exports of passenger cars Transport 28 July 15:51
Iran reveals acidizing results at wells of Southe Pars gas field Oil&Gas 28 July 15:49
Azerbaijan reports 631 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 28 July 15:40
Cooperation of aviation and tourism industries in the time of pandemic discussed in Baku (PHOTO) Society 28 July 15:37
Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine Politics 28 July 15:28
Turkmenistan increases honey production Business 28 July 15:22
New 4G WiFi from Azercell allows to connect 32 devices to the internet at the same time Society 28 July 15:21
Azerbaijan plans to export more hazelnuts Economy 28 July 15:13
Central Bank of Uzbekistan signs agreement with IFC Finance 28 July 15:07
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park registers new resident Business 28 July 14:55
Azerbaijan plans to build third Shollar water pipeline Society 28 July 14:31
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Markazi Province increases Business 28 July 14:31
Georgia grows import of leather goods from Turkey Business 28 July 14:31
Azerbaijani MP talks Armenian provocation with Turkish newspaper (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 July 14:27
Iran boosts exports via customs of Kurdistan Province Business 28 July 14:20
Airfreight operations via Turkish airport in Izmir province for 1H2020 revealed Transport 28 July 14:10
Non-ferrous metals output plummets in Kazakhstan Business 28 July 14:07
Iran's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 16,000 Society 28 July 14:05
Data on sale of polyethylene at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for June 2020 Turkmenistan 28 July 14:05
LafargeHolcim tops Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating in construction materials sector Society 28 July 13:56
Prices on several products jump up in Iran Business 28 July 13:46
Share of bank deposits in national currency in Azerbaijani regions disclosed Finance 28 July 13:46
Uzbek insurance company increases its authorized capital Business 28 July 13:43
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for procurement of protective equipment Tenders 28 July 13:42
Amount of problem loans in Azerbaijan down Finance 28 July 13:42
United tells two regional airlines it will continue contract with just one: union letter Other News 28 July 13:41
Turkey's cargo transportation to Kazakhstan down in 1H2020 Transport 28 July 13:40
Demand for Turkish clothing grows in Kazakhstan Business 28 July 13:38
Azerbaijan creating conditions to planting quinoa Society 28 July 13:37
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company to buy equipment via tender Tenders 28 July 13:36
Uzbekistan aims to reduce shadow economy Finance 28 July 13:35
Kazakhstan's cars assembling plant to double output despite COVID-19 Business 28 July 13:32
When will Southern Gas Corridor more than double its capacity? Oil&Gas 28 July 13:06
Data on transactions at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for June 2020 Turkmenistan 28 July 12:58
All news