Turkey reports 982 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 982 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours, while more patients recovered, Health Minister Koca said Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Announcing the country's daily coronavirus figures, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 982 new infections were found from the 46,492 tests carried out in the past 24 hours

A total of 214,535 patients have recovered in the country since the first case was announced in March while 996 recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 230 873 with this latest update while a total of 5,691 people have died from the virus so far.