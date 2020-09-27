Turkish presidential spokesman: Ankara supports Baku, condemns Armenia’s latest provocative actions against Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
Ankara supports Baku and condemns Armenia’s latest provocative actions against Azerbaijan, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"We strongly condemn Armenia's attack on Azerbaijan," Kalin tweeted. "Armenia violated the ceasefire by attacking civilian settlements and once again demonstrated that it opposes peace and stability. The international community must immediately stop these dangerous provocations."
Kalin also added that Ankara supports Baku "amid these attacks".
