Turkey announces coal handling figures via local ports over January 2021
Latest
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening ceremony of world`s first tanker museum in Surakhani (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend sail away of 'Academician Zarifa Aliyeva' ship, launch of first Ro-Pax type 'Azerbaijan' ferry boat (PHOTO)
President Aliyev inaugurates new administrative building of Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping Company (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture delegation discusses strengthening of cultural ties in Turkey (PHOTO)