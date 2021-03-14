Turkey's largest port Mersin to gain 0.8M TEU capacity in expansion

he capacity of a port in Turkey's southern Mersin province will be expanded from 2.8 million to 3.6 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), according to the country's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

After completion of the expansion work, two mega container ships with a length of 400 meters (1,312 feet) will be able to dock at the same time at the Mersin International Port (MIP). The wharf capacity will also be increased by 1 million TEU to reach 1.8 million TEU.

The expansion project was launched on Saturday with a ceremony attended by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu.