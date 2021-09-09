Demand for Bayraktar UAV increases after Karabakh operations - Seljuk Bayraktar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Orkhan Nabiev - Trend:

The demand for Bayraktar TV2 attack drones has increased after "Olive Branch" operations and "Euphrates Shield" in Syria, as well as in Karabakh, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Seljuk Bayraktar, technical director of the Turkish company Baykar Makina.

"I can say that we sometimes have difficulties in meeting the demand. About 70 percent of Baykar Makina's profit accounts for exports. Today, we have signed over 10 export contracts," Bayraktar said.

The company is currently working on the production of Akıncı UAVs and the design of the Bayraktar TB3 attack drone, as well as an unmanned military aircraft, he added.