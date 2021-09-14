Uzbekistan's import value of Turkey-made electrical goods surges in 7M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Value of Turkey’s export of electrical goods to Uzbekistan has surged from January to July 2021, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, this indicator amounted to over $86 million, which is 2.5 times more than in the first seven months of 2020.

In July 2021, the value of export of electrical goods from Turkey to Uzbekistan soared by 99.2 percent compared to the same month of 2020 - up to $9.7 million, the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of electrical goods to world markets has increased by 38.5 percent from January through July 2021 year on year up to nearly $7.9 billion.

The country exported electrical goods worth $1 billion in July 2021, which is two percent more compared to July 2020.

Export of the goods from Turkey has totaled $13.2 billion during the past 12 months (from July 2020 through July 2021).