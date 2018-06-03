Plane with 4 on board crashes off New York's coast

3 June 2018 03:20 (UTC+04:00)

A small plane has crashed off the coast of Long Island, CBS reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft went down around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, approximately two miles off the shore near Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett.

The Associated Press reports four people were on board. Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan O'Hare says one body was recovered from the crash scene about a mile and a half south of East Hampton.

East Hampton Police told CBS New York that those on board was a group of family and friends that was flying out of East Hampton Airport.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

