Facebook buys Israeli messaging company Redkix

26 July 2018 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

Israel’s Redkix, whose product combines email and team messaging, said on Thursday it has agreed to be acquired by Facebook, where it will join the Workplace team to help companies collaborate, Reuters reports.

Facebook launched Workplace, its subscription-based social platform for businesses, in 2016.

Redkix did not disclose financial details but Israel’s Calcalist news website, citing a person familiar with the matter, said the deal was valued at about $100 million.

“Bringing people closer together is at the core of Facebook,” Redkix co-founders Oudi and Roy Antebi said in a blog on the company’s website. “Workplace brings this mission to enterprises to make them more connected and productive.”

Redkix, which has raised $20 million from investors including Salesforce Ventures, has offices in California and Tel Aviv.

