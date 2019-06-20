U.S. envoy for Iran traveling to Middle East: State Department

20 June 2019 03:41 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook will travel to the Middle East on Wednesday for meetings in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain to discuss “Iran’s regional aggression,” the State Department said, Trend reported citing Reuters.

“He will also share additional U.S. intelligence on the range of active threats Iran currently poses to the region,” the department said in a statement.

Hook travels next week to Europe to meet with officials from Britain, Germany and France “to discuss a range of issues concerning the Iranian regime,” the statement said.

