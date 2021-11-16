U.S. says Russia carried out irresponsible anti-satellite test
The U.S. State Department said Russia on Monday tested an anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites in a test that generated debris, jeopardized outer space and showed that Russian opposition to weaponization of space was hypocritical, Trend reports citing Reuters.
"Russia's dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long-term sustainability of ... outer space and clearly demonstrates that Russia's (claims) to oppose the weaponization of space are disingenuous and hypocritical," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, saying the Russian missile generated more than 1,500 pieces of "trackable orbital debris."
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Zangezur corridor will support EU efforts to ensure reliable and secure logistics corridors - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)
Nakhchivan may join int’l transit projects in case of creation of land route with Azerbaijan – expert
Transport infrastructure in Karabakh to turn Azerbaijan into logistics hub between Central Asia and Europe – CAERC
All responsibility for current tension lies directly with military-political leadership of Armenia – MFA
It is necessary to hold unbiased investigation of Armenian terrorist attack in Azerbaijan’s Dashalti - expert