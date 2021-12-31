Putin and Biden hold phone conversation
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden started their phone call at 15:35 Washington time, a White House representative told journalist Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The phone call between President Biden and President Putin began at 13:35 Eastern Time," the representative said.
The talks between President Biden and President Putin ended at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time, the press service of the White House said.
