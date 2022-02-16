Azerbaijan registers increase in income of businessmen from non-oil sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani non-oil sector increased by 17.8 percent while the income of businessmen from this sector - by 2.6 percent in 2021, Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the ceremony of signing a grant agreement for the Azerbaijani government between the EU and the World Bank (WB) in Baku, Trend reports from the signing ceremony.

Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is one of the priority countries for the EU.

“The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the EU exceeded $20.1 billion in 2021,” the first deputy minister of economy added. “The EU is the biggest investor in Azerbaijan. Moreover, over 1,700 companies from Europe work in Azerbaijan. The World Bank has implemented 52 projects worth $4 billion in Azerbaijan.”

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev