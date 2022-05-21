Bulgarian PM talks failure of former authorities to fulfill gas agreement with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The previous Bulgarian government refused to buy Azerbaijani gas in full for inexplicable reasons, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said in an article published in the German edition of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Trend reports.

Bulgaria and Azerbaijan have signed a contract for the supply of one billion cubic meters of gas from Shah Deniz-2. According to the contract, Bulgaria was to receive Azerbaijani gas in full volume through the interconnector with Greece (ICGB).

However, due to the fact that the interconnector wasn’t built and commissioned timely, it was decided to temporarily supply Azerbaijani gas via an alternative route. Nevertheless, only a third of the contracted volume was delivered via this route during the year.

Previously, Executive Director of the ICGB AD Project Company Teodora Georgieva said that the construction of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector from Komotini (Greece) to Stara Zagora (Bulgaria) is 92 percent complete.

"The contractor has undertaken to fully prepare the interconnector by the end of June, and testing of the pipeline will begin in July. The company is making every effort to make the IGB ready for the heating season," added Georgieva.