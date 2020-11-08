To suppress Armenia's firing points, Azerbaijani army acting only within borders - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

To suppress the firing points of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani army is taking measures only within borders of Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel-Lieutenant Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

The spokesman noted that the documents and other intelligence materials obtained during inspections in Zangilan and other territories liberated from the occupation clearly show that the Azerbaijani army is fighting against mercenaries as well.

“Armenia must understand that its only way to survive is to immediately lay down arms and leave the battlefield. Neither foreign fighters nor any voluntary groups will be able to stop the Azerbaijani soldier. The operational situation is under the control of our army, fighting in all directions of the front is continuing,” said Eyvazov.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.