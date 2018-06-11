President Aliyev approves law on execution of 2017 state budget

11 June 2018 22:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on execution of the state budget for 2017.

According to the law, the state budget revenues in 2017 amounted to 16,516,684,000 manats and expenses stood at 17,594,478,000 manats.

The deficit of the state budget amounted to 1,077,794,000 manats and the balance on the single treasury account of the state budget for January 1, 2018 was formed in the amount of 1,644,600,000 manats.

The balance on a single treasury account, formed as a result of the execution of the state budget for 2017, will be spent in accordance with the Article 19.5 of the law on the budget system of Azerbaijan.

Azernews Newspaper
