Erdogan visits grave of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (UPDATE)

10 July 2018 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 14:03)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors on July 10.

He paid tribute to the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

President Erdogan laid a wreath at the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Then, the Turkish president laid flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstanding statesman Aziz Aliyev, renowned doctor and scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

President Erdogan then visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish president here.

President Erdogan paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes, who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

The Turkish president laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

A military orchestra played the national anthems of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The distinguished guest, who enjoyed the panoramic view of the capital of Azerbaijan, was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the work on improvement and creation being held in Baku.

Then the president of Turkey visited the monument erected in the Alley of Martyrs in memory of the Turkish soldiers, laid a wreath at its foot and flowers at the graves.

The distinguished guest left a record in the Memorable Book.

