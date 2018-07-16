Mogherini: Summit of EU, EaP countries to be held October 15

16 July 2018 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

The next summit of the EU and the countries of the EU's Eastern Partnership initiative will be held on October 15, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said.

She was speaking at a press conference following the EU Council meeting in Brussels, Tass news agency reported.

The Eastern Partnership (EaP) is an initiative of the European External Action Service of the EU governing its relationship with the post-Soviet states of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, intended to provide an avenue for discussions of trade, economic strategy, travel agreements, and other issues between the EU and its Eastern European neighbors.

The Eastern Partnership was inaugurated by the EU May 7, 2009.

