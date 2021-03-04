Stronger Turkey is, stronger is Azerbaijan and all its partners - President Aliyev

Politics 4 March 2021 23:37 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

The stronger Turkey is, the stronger is Azerbaijan and all its partners, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 14th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“I would like to inform all our colleagues that President Erdogan’s constant support for Azerbaijan not only during the war, but throughout the time he is President and leader of Turkey played very important role in the liberation of Azerbaijani territories,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Turkey is our brother. Turkey is our great ally. And people of Azerbaijan are happy to have such an ally. People of Azerbaijan and of Turkey and I am sure many people around the world clearly know the historic role of President Erdogan in not only transforming Turkey into one of the strongest centers of power in the world but also in providing security to the region. Turkey plays an outstanding role in providing security and stability in a broader region. And as I many times said and want to say once again that the stronger Turkey is, the stronger is Azerbaijan and all its partners,” the head of state said.

