President Aliyev gives speech at virtual Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4
Trend:
The 14th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is being virtually held.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting in a video format.
The meeting continues.
Latest
Students and graduates of Baku Higher Oil School shown high results in entrance exams for master's degree programs
Pakistan one of handful of countries that does not have diplomatic relations with Armenia - Azerbaijani president