Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship, brotherhood are at highest level today - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood are at the highest level today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey Cahit Bagci, Trend reports.

“Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood are at the highest level today, and we are always with each other in all matters. The second Karabakh war once again showed the whole world that Turkey and Azerbaijan are together, and the support of my dear brother, esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, inspired us from the first hours. Because from the first hours of the war, Turkey and its President have given us moral and political support. This moral and political support was provided until the last day of the war. Our victory in the second Karabakh war, of course, created a new reality in the region. Turkey and Azerbaijan have expanded their capabilities in the region, and our role and influence have increased and will continue to grow. All our joint projects and initiatives play an important role in ensuring stability and peace in the region,” the head of state said.