First Vice President of Azerbaijan shares publication on occasion of 98th anniversary of birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a publication on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Today (May 10) is the 98th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, a great personality who devoted his whole life to serving his native Azerbaijan. He was always guided by an immense love for the Motherland, for his people, the desire to see him happy, living in an independent, prosperous, powerful Azerbaijan. Heydar Aliyev is not with us, but his ideas live, his plans are being realized. And most importantly, his deepest desire was realized - under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, our lands, which had been under occupation for about 30 years, had been liberated. I honor with respect the unforgettable memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev. I wish peace, welfare, and prosperity to our country," the publication reads.