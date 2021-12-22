Important agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Iran - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22
Trend:
Important agreements have been reached between Azerbaijan and Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian, who is on a visit to Baku, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.
According to Abdollahian, bilateral relations will develop rapidly.
"The priority of the new Iranian government is to develop relations with Azerbaijan at the maximum level," he said.
The minister noted that the new Iranian government also wants to develop relations with Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia in a quadripartite format.
