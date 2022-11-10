Türkiye expects positive steps from Armenia in region - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The last time Türkiye held negotiations with Armenia was in Prague, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the press conference before his visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports on November 10.

He noted that Armenia was clearly and specifically given to understand that if it acts in a positive direction towards Azerbaijan, then Türkiye's relations with Armenia will develop in a positive direction.

"Türkiye expects this from Armenia. Currently, this stage hasn't been reached. Armenian diaspora in France and the US is constantly acting against the normalization process, which has a negative affect on it. It's the leadership of Armenia that can give the process a positive direction. If it does so, the country's point of view will also change in a positive direction," Erdogan said.