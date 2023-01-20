Azerbaijani FM holds phone talk with Dutch FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone talk with Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

The parties discussed regional issues, including the progress of negotiations on a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the current situation in connection with the Lachin-Khankendi road.

Bayramov stressed that the reasons for the legitimate protest of Azerbaijani citizens on the Lachin-Khankendi road are the plundering of the country's natural resources in the zone of temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers, the misuse of the road, which was intended only for humanitarian purposes.

The FM also noted the groundlessness of accusations about an alleged "humanitarian catastrophe", the "blockade" of the road amid the fact that, since the beginning of peaceful protests, about 800 vehicles have already passed along this road without any obstacles, including vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as Armenian ambulances.

It was also brought to the attention that, as the party that initiated the preparation of the text of the peace agreement, Azerbaijan is still ready to continue negotiations with Armenia in this direction in a short time.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional issues.