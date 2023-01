BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Chairmanship has been transferred to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decision was made during today's meeting of the Council of Ministers of the ECO in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is taking part in the meeting.

Will be updated