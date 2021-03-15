Nar extends the period of ‘TƏHSİL+’ internet pack for online studies

Nar extended the period of ‘TƏHSIL+’ Internet pack, which allows students and teachers to join classes online in connection with the continuation of the pandemic. Thus, by the end of April. subscribers will be able to connect to Microsoft Teams, as well as Zoom applications without any speed limit, both from the application and the web browser.

This package provides subscribers with 50GB without a speed limit for the use of both applications. The subscription fee is 10 AZN. To take advantage of this internet package, subscribers need to dial *777#21# or text ‘T+’ to 777. Please, go to http://www.nar.az/tehsil-plus/ for more information about ‘TƏHSIL+’ package.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8700 base stations, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.