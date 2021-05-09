Baku holds award ceremony of winners and prize-winners of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The award ceremony of the winners and prize-winners of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 9, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The awards were given to the winners among the gymnasts in the individual program of the exercises with a hoop and a ball and to the group teams for the exercise with five balls.

Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram ranked first in the exercise with the hoop, Russian gymnast Lala Kramarenko ranked second, while gymnast from Belarus Alina Garnasko ranked third.

Italian gymnast Alexandra Agiurgiuculese won the gold in the exercise with a ball, Russian gymnast Daria Trubnikova won the silver medal, while Bulgarian gymnast Boryana Kaleyn won the bronze medal.

The Bulgarian team ranked first in group exercises with five balls, the Italian team ranked second while the Azerbaijani team ranked third.

A memorable moment of the award ceremony was that the medals were presented to the gymnasts through a drone.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.