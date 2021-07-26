Only people with COVID-19 passports will be allowed to enter certain places in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 15:24)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
Trend:
Only people with COVID passports will be allowed to enter certain places in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 26.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made changes to the resolution ‘On measures on the extension of the special quarantine regime and the removal of some restrictions.’
From September 1, citizens aged over 18 will be able to use the services provided in the indoor areas below, only if they have a COVID passport:
- catering facilities;
- hotels;
- shopping malls.
